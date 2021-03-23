The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CHECKING IN: The booking portal for mandatory hotel quarantine in Ireland is now live. All passengers arriving into the country from designated States after 4am this Friday, 26 March are now required to pre-book accommodation in a designated quarantine facility, and to pre-pay for their stay.

2. #CARBON NEUTRAL: The government has published a revised edition of the Climate Action Bill, which commits to Ireland becoming carbon neutral by no later than 2050.

3. #LET US PRAY: A group of TDs and senators are calling for churches to be allowed to open for limited attendance for Easter week.

4. #MENTAL HEALTH: An extremely mentally ill man being transferred by gardaí to the Central Mental Hospital following a court order last week was denied entry by staff due to a lack of capacity, leading to a “stand-off” at the gates of the south Dublin facility.

5. #RACISM: A record number of racist incidents were reported last year as assaults and verbal attacks increased amid the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the latest report from the Irish Network Against Racism.