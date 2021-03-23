#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 23 March 2021
Advertisement

The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Adam Daly Tuesday 23 Mar 2021, 4:55 PM
58 minutes ago 1,655 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5389462
Image: Shutterstock/LUMIKK555
Image: Shutterstock/LUMIKK555

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CHECKING IN: The booking portal for mandatory hotel quarantine in Ireland is now live. All passengers arriving into the country from designated States after 4am this Friday, 26 March are now required to pre-book accommodation in a designated quarantine facility, and to pre-pay for their stay.

2. #CARBON NEUTRAL: The government has published a revised edition of the Climate Action Bill, which commits to Ireland becoming carbon neutral by no later than 2050.

3. #LET US PRAY: A group of TDs and senators are calling for churches to be allowed to open for limited attendance for Easter week.

4. #MENTAL HEALTH: An extremely mentally ill man being transferred by gardaí to the Central Mental Hospital following a court order last week was denied entry by staff due to a lack of capacity, leading to a “stand-off” at the gates of the south Dublin facility.

5. #RACISM: A record number of racist incidents were reported last year as assaults and verbal attacks increased amid the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the latest report from the Irish Network Against Racism.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie