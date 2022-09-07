The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #ENERGY CRISIS: Minister for Environment Eamon Ryan has said households can expect to receive an additional electricity credit before Christmas. Meanwhile, another energy provider has announced a hike in prices.
2. #SITESERV: The government has published a Commission of Inquiry report which found the sale of building services group Siteserv to a firm controlled by businessman Denis O’Brien was based on “misleading and incomplete information”.
3. #HIGH COURT: Suspended teacher Enoch Burke has returned to prison after refusing to purge his contempt of court and comply with a temporary injunction preventing him from attending or teaching at the secondary school where he is employed.
4. #BREXIT: The new Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has urged Stormont party leaders to form an executive “as soon as possible”.
5. #CHILDCARE: An increase in minimum pay rates for childcare providers has been formally approved by the government, following months of campaigning for reform of the sector.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS