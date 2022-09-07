The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #ENERGY CRISIS: Minister for Environment Eamon Ryan has said households can expect to receive an additional electricity credit before Christmas. Meanwhile, another energy provider has announced a hike in prices.

Advertisement

2. #SITESERV: The government has published a Commission of Inquiry report which found the sale of building services group Siteserv to a firm controlled by businessman Denis O’Brien was based on “misleading and incomplete information”.

3. #HIGH COURT: Suspended teacher Enoch Burke has returned to prison after refusing to purge his contempt of court and comply with a temporary injunction preventing him from attending or teaching at the secondary school where he is employed.

4. #BREXIT: The new Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has urged Stormont party leaders to form an executive “as soon as possible”.

5. #CHILDCARE: An increase in minimum pay rates for childcare providers has been formally approved by the government, following months of campaigning for reform of the sector.