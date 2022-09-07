Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Wednesday 7 September 2022
Advertisement

Price hikes: Energia to increase electricity prices by 29% and gas by 39%

Dual fuel customers will face a rise of 33%.

By Céimin Burke Wednesday 7 Sep 2022, 3:18 PM
45 minutes ago 12,335 Views 22 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5860006
File photo.
Image: Laura Hutton/Photocall Ireland
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Laura Hutton/Photocall Ireland

ENERGIA CUSTOMERS CAN expect upcoming gas and electricity bills to increase dramatically as the firm has announced fresh price hikes.

The prices are set to increase from 7 october and will see gas customers facing bills that are 39% higher, while electricity customers pay 29% more.

Dual fuel customers will face a rise of 33%, which, the company said, will amount to an average of €19.84 per week.

The average increase for gas bills was calculated to be €10.02 per week and for electricity bills it was €9.82 per week. 

The firm said there will be no increase to night rates for those customers on Smart tariffs.

Energia is the sixth energy supplier to increase its prices in recent weeks. The utility company laid the blame for the price rises on exceptionally high wholesale market costs.

It said the wholesale market cost of gas and electricity have increased over 650% and 195% respectively since August 2021.

It said government intervention is “urgently required to support energy customers financially this winter and beyond.”

Last week, following increases from Electric Ireland, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said energy prices are “off the Richter scale” compared to last year.

Martin said the government would use the budget and the cost of living package to alleviate the pressure on households and businesses.

Energy minister Eamon Ryan said today that customers can expect an additional electricity credit to be paid before Christmas. That credit will be in addition to the €200 that was applied to each household in April.

The European Commission has also proposed a series of measures to control skyrocketing energy prices in Europe.

Gary Ryan, Managing Director Customer Solutions, Energia Group said: “We are acutely aware of the very regrettable impact that successive price rises are having on households and we welcome the Government’s intention to intervene in the upcoming budget to support customers. 

“We will continue to support our customers and utilise our integrated energy business to minimise the impact of increasing market costs but the scale of wholesale cost increases to date far exceed our ability to maintain current customer price structures. 

“We recognise the difficulty these increases will present for many households. We urge any customers experiencing financial difficulties to contact us and we commit to working on an individual and flexible basis.”  

Energia said it is also providing supports to assist customers who may be experiencing financial difficulty.

These include extending financial supports to assist financially vulnerable customers and the provision of flexible payment plans to customer support agencies.

EU action

European energy ministers are to meet on Friday to discuss action on spiralling energy costs, and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said she had proposed a series of measures, including a price cap.

“We are facing an extraordinary situation, because Russia is an unreliable supplier and is manipulating our energy markets,” she warned.

“Our unity and our solidarity will ensure that we will prevail,” she added.

Von der Leyen also said that certain European power companies that are benefiting from high power prices would see a levy on their revenue and profits.

She said this will target firms that are producing electricity at low cost, such as wind or nuclear energy companies, but benefitting from the sky-high prices caused by the war in Ukraine.

Additional reporting from AFP

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (22)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie