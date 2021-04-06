#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 6 April 2021
The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 6 Apr 2021, 4:55 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Dolores M. Harvey
Image: Shutterstock/Dolores M. Harvey

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CRASH: Two people have died and two are injured following a crash involving three cars in Louth earlier today. 

2. #TEACHERS: Education Minister Norma Foley has said the decision to shift to an age-based vaccine roll-out is not “a value judgement” on any profession, as teachers’ unions continue to call for their members to be prioritised.

3. #NI: The Alliance Party leader has proposed a recall of the Stormont Assembly, following days of violence and disorder in parts of Northern Ireland.

4. #PLEA: The killers of Limerick man Jason Corbett, Molly and Tom Martens, may apply for bail tomorrow while they consider a plea bargain offer of manslaughter or facing a full retrial on second degree murder charges.

5. #CYBER: Technological University Dublin has said its Tallaght campus was the victim of a “significant” ransomware attack last week. 

 Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one of the above stories. 

