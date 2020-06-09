The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #COVID-19: The chair of the Covid-19 modelling advisory group has said it is “probable” that Ireland will see an increase in the number of cases of the disease again.

2. #RIP: The funeral of George Floyd, the 46-year-old African-American man who died while being detained by police two weeks ago, is to take place in Texas today.

3. #COMPLAINTS: The Garda Ombudsman has said it received 169 complaints from members of the public in which the enforcement of Covid-19 restrictions was a factor.

4. #GOING GLOBAL: Ireland’s EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan has confirmed he is considering a run for the top job in the World Trade Organization.

5. #DRY RUN: A nationwide hosepipe ban lasting until midnight on Tuesday 21 July is in place from today.