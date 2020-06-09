The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #COVID-19: The chair of the Covid-19 modelling advisory group has said it is “probable” that Ireland will see an increase in the number of cases of the disease again.
2. #RIP: The funeral of George Floyd, the 46-year-old African-American man who died while being detained by police two weeks ago, is to take place in Texas today.
3. #COMPLAINTS: The Garda Ombudsman has said it received 169 complaints from members of the public in which the enforcement of Covid-19 restrictions was a factor.
4. #GOING GLOBAL: Ireland’s EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan has confirmed he is considering a run for the top job in the World Trade Organization.
5. #DRY RUN: A nationwide hosepipe ban lasting until midnight on Tuesday 21 July is in place from today.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (1)