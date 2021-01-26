The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #RESTRICTIONS: The Taoiseach has confirmed that Level 5 measures will remain in place until 5 March.

2. #MOTHER AND BABY HOMES: Stormont’s First Minister Arlene Foster has said that unmarried mothers and their children suffered a “lifetime of trauma” following an independent investigation into eight residential institutions in Northern Ireland.

3. #WRC: An employer has been ordered to pay a former worker €3,712 after it was found that she had no option but to resign after her plea to work remotely from home during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic was rejected.

4. #COURTS: A man who held up a judge, a barrister and his estranged wife with a fake pistol and a hoax pipe bomb in a Dublin court siege has been jailed for six years.

5. #ASTRAZENECA: Germany’s health ministry has joined AstraZeneca in rubbishing reports which claimed the company’s Covid-19 vaccine showed little efficacy for people above 65.