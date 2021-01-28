#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Thursday 28 January 2021
Advertisement

The 5 at 5: Thursday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 28 Jan 2021, 4:56 PM
35 minutes ago 1,665 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5338430
Image: Shutterstock/ANURAK PONGPATIMET
Image: Shutterstock/ANURAK PONGPATIMET

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ICELAND MODEL: Leo Varadkar has said that Ireland will extend mandatory hotel quarantine more widely in the coming weeks and will also give consideration to a dual-testing model employed in Iceland.

2. #CLOSE CONTACTS: The HSE has announced that it will start testing close contacts of confirmed cases of Covid-19 again from tomorrow.

3. #JOSH DUNNE: The family of a 16-year-old boy who died in Dublin’s north inner city on Tuesday night have paid tribute to him as a “caring, amazing boy” who was “a dreamer and a do-er”.

4. #VACCINATED: The Minister for Health has confirmed that over 160,000 vaccine doses have now been administered in Ireland, including second doses for 13,800 frontline healthcare workers.

5. #ASTRAZENECA: Germany’s vaccine commission has said it is recommending the use of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine for under-65-year-olds only due to insufficient data on its effectiveness on older people.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie