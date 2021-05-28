The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #TODAY’S THE DAY: We’re going to find out exactly how the country plans on reopening. Follow our liveblog here.

2. #COURT: A man arrested after two Garda detectives were injured in a shooting in Dublin has appeared in the District Court this morning.

3. #RENTAL CRISIS: Concerns have been raised as its been confirmed that landlords will be able to impose rent increases of up to 8% on some tenants as the Covid-19 rent freeze comes to an end.

4. #DATA BREACH: There have been in excess of 2,000 data breaches from Government departments since 2019, figures show – the vast majority in departments with “highly sensitive” data.

5. #SOME GOOD NEWS: Lads, it looks like it might get up to 21 degrees this weekend.