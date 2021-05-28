#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Friday 28 May 2021
Advertisement

The 5 at 5: Friday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 28 May 2021, 4:56 PM
9 minutes ago 278 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5451272

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #TODAY’S THE DAY: We’re going to find out exactly how the country plans on reopening. Follow our liveblog here.

2. #COURT: A man arrested after two Garda detectives were injured in a shooting in Dublin has appeared in the District Court this morning.

3. #RENTAL CRISIS: Concerns have been raised as its been confirmed that landlords will be able to impose rent increases of up to 8% on some tenants as the Covid-19 rent freeze comes to an end.

4. #DATA BREACH: There have been in excess of 2,000 data breaches from Government departments since 2019, figures show – the vast majority in departments with “highly sensitive” data.

5. #SOME GOOD NEWS: Lads, it looks like it might get up to 21 degrees this weekend.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie