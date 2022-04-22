The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CIVIL SERVICE: The country’s top civil servant has said he had not involvement in the details of the secondment arrangement of Dr Tony Holohan’s move to Trinity College.

2. #RUSSIAN INVASION: Russian actions in Ukraine, which have included summary executions of civilians and levelling of civilian infrastructure, may amount to war crimes, the UN said today.

3. #KATE MORAN: An entire community has been stunned into silence by the tragic death of a young GAA star in Co Galway, her funeral has been told.

4. #CORONAVIRUS: A Covid-19 patient tested positive for 505 days before their death, making it the longest known coronavirus infection, UK researchers have said.

5. #ALAN BOURKE: A Limerick father who was fatally assaulted last week was remembered at his funeral today as having led a “great sporting life” culminating in playing soccer and rugby for Ireland.