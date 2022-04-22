The 5 at 5: Friday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #CIVIL SERVICE: The country’s top civil servant has said he had not involvement in the details of the secondment arrangement of Dr Tony Holohan’s move to Trinity College.
2. #RUSSIAN INVASION: Russian actions in Ukraine, which have included summary executions of civilians and levelling of civilian infrastructure, may amount to war crimes, the UN said today.
3. #KATE MORAN: An entire community has been stunned into silence by the tragic death of a young GAA star in Co Galway, her funeral has been told.
4. #CORONAVIRUS: A Covid-19 patient tested positive for 505 days before their death, making it the longest known coronavirus infection, UK researchers have said.
5. #ALAN BOURKE: A Limerick father who was fatally assaulted last week was remembered at his funeral today as having led a “great sporting life” culminating in playing soccer and rugby for Ireland.
