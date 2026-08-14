EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #PRISON DEATH An inmate his 30s has died after an assault in Wheatfield Prison in Dublin. His death is under investigation.

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2. #BYELECTION The parliamentary investigation into a £5 million (€5.85 million) gift received by Nigel Farage has resumed now that he has won re-election in the byelection today, beating Count Binface.

3. #HEALTHCARE BOSS Luigi Mangione has pleaded guilty to charges relating to the shooting of US health insurance chief executive Brian Thompson in a Manhattan federal court today.

4. #TRUMP VISIT As Co Clare prepares for a visit of US President Donald Trump in September, American officials are struggling to find enough hotels for the presidential entourage, The Journal has learned.

5. #FRIEDREICH’S ATAXIA Pressure is mounting on the government to intervene and reverse a HSE decision recommending against funding a treatment for the rare disease. One Fianna Fáil TD, whose nephew has the rare disease, spoke out about the decision today.

