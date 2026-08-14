Disgraced reality star Stephen Bear jailed for breaching sex offenders register requirements

DISGRACED REALITY TV star Stephen Bear has been sentenced to 24 weeks in prison in the UK after pleading guilty to failing to comply with the sex offenders register.

It comes a week after he was jailed for 16 months for breaching a restraining order by posting on social media about his ex-girlfriend, TV personality Georgia Harrison.

Bear was placed on the register when he was jailed in 2023 for sharing a private sex tape of Harrison on his OnlyFans account.

Thames Magistrates’ Court heard that Bear taunted the police from a beach in Brazil that they “can’t catch him” as he breached his requirements as a sex offender.

The 36-year-old was not on the run, but under the rules of his registration requirements following his conviction he was ordered to tell authorities about foreign travel.

Bear today pleaded guilty to five counts of failing to comply with the sex offenders’ register notification requirements.

He appeared in custody for his sentencing. He spoke to confirm his personal details, telling the court his usual address is Walthamstow, east London, but he is currently staying “in Chelmsford”, referring to the prison sentence he was given last week.

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Bear was first jailed for sharing private footage of TV personality Georgia Harrison. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The unauthorised trip was discovered when Bear made a series of social media posts from a beach in Brazil.

Prosecutor Maisa Mamman told the court Bear had posted videos on social media showing him on a beach in Brazil and saying “the police will not be able to catch” him.

She added: “He posted on social media videos essentially bragging he was in Brazil.”

Bear had not informed police about a trip to Brazil last year and then failed to tell officers within three days that he had returned to the UK.

He also did not flag that he had acquired a new passport and two bank cards during his trip.

In his defence, the court heard Bear was not aware of the restrictions at the time and is now clear about what the requirements demand.

Deputy district judge Claire Pithie told Bear the sentence takes immediate effect: “You need to work on your strategies. Otherwise, you will keep ending up finding yourself in difficult situations.

“You have a baby on the way.”

As he walked from the dock, Bear told the judge: “Thank you, have a good day”.