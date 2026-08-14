Woman arrested after high-speed pursuit that saw her 'throwing objects' out of car at police

A WOMAN HAS been arrested for a number of driving offences in Co Armagh after a high-speed pursuit that saw her throwing objects out of the car towards police.

The incident happened on Wednesday. Officers began pursuing the woman in Portadown before she then travelled through Lurgan, Waringstown and Banbridge.

The car had been stolen from the Newry area earlier in the evening.

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Police said the woman was driving at “over double the speed limit” whilst trying to evade them, with her also “throwing objects out of the car towards pursuing officers”.

Officers from the PSNI’s Mahon Road Road Policing Unit and local district officers, worked to bring the pursuit, which lasted over 15 minutes, to an end.

A spokesperson said specially trained pursuit officers made tactical contact with the car on the A1 dual-carriageway near Banbridge to prevent the woman from driving the wrong way towards members of the public.

“The driver was arrested for a number of driving offences, including drink-driving,” they added.