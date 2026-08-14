Specially trained pursuit officers made tactical contact with the car on the A1 dual-carriageway near Banbridge. PSNI
Armagh

Woman arrested after high-speed pursuit that saw her 'throwing objects' out of car at police

Police said the woman was driving at “over double the speed limit” during the pursuit, which lasted for over 15 minutes.
5.06pm, 14 Aug 2026
3.7k

A WOMAN HAS been arrested for a number of driving offences in Co Armagh after a high-speed pursuit that saw her throwing objects out of the car towards police. 

The incident happened on Wednesday. Officers began pursuing the woman in Portadown before she then travelled through Lurgan, Waringstown and Banbridge.

The car had been stolen from the Newry area earlier in the evening.

Police said the woman was driving at “over double the speed limit” whilst trying to evade them, with her also “throwing objects out of the car towards pursuing officers”. 

Officers from the PSNI’s Mahon Road Road Policing Unit and local district officers, worked to bring the pursuit, which lasted over 15 minutes, to an end.

A spokesperson said specially trained pursuit officers made tactical contact with the car on the A1 dual-carriageway near Banbridge to prevent the woman from driving the wrong way towards members of the public.

“The driver was arrested for a number of driving offences, including drink-driving,” they added.

Author
Send Tip or Correction
Close
JournalTv
News in 60 seconds
Evening Wrap
The 5 at 5 Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…
1 hr ago
612
The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie