EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #HOMELESSNESS: The number of people in emergency accommodation increased last month to a record 15,418 people, including 4,675 children.

2. #MOSCOW: A senior Russian general has been killed after an explosive device blew up a parked car near Moscow, the country’s major crimes unit has said.

3. #VATICAN: President Michael D Higgins has paid his respects to Pope Francis in St Peter’s Basilica ahead of the late pontiff’s funeral tomorrow.

4. #CAHIR: A young woman has died after the car she was driving entered the water in Co Tipperary.

5. #CLONSKEAGH: The Islamic Cultural Centre of Ireland in Clonskeagh, Dublin remained closed today for weekly Muslim prayer service following an incident last weekend.