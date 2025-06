EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #IRAN: Israel has launched a fresh strike on the same Iranian nuclear facility it targeted early this morning

2. #SEARCHES: Gardaí are continuing to question a suspect in the murder of Annie McCarrick as searchers at a house in Dublin have called in a PSNI cadaver dog to search for human remains

3. #EGYPT: People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy and several others have been detained while trying to cross Egypt to reach the start point of the March for Gaza

4. #INDIA: The black box recorder from yesterday’s ill-fated Air India flight has been recovered by investigators after rescue teams trawled the crash site of the London-bound passenger jet in Ahmedabad

5. #TATTLER: An Irish couple have been awarded £300,000 after suing the publishers of controversial “gossip” website Tattle Life in a Northern Ireland court