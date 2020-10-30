The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #BALLINTEER: A murder investigation has been launched into the deaths of a mother and her two children in Ballinteer, Dublin.
2. #KANTURK: A community in Cork has been “enveloped in darkness” after three family members died in a suspected murder-suicide shooting at their home, a funeral has heard.
3. #DECLINE: The number of births in Ireland has fallen by almost 20% over the last decade, according to newly released data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).
4. #COVID: The situation in nursing homes receiving intensive support from the State to deal with coronavirus outbreaks has ‘stabilised’, HSE CEO Paul Reid has said.
5. #ON THE DOUBLE: Gardaí are investigating claims a member of the Social Democrats voted twice in the last general election.
