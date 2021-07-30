The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #BELFAST: The mother of a baby boy has been remanded in custody charged with his murder.
2. #SANDYMOUNT: The High Court upheld a legal challenge stopping a six-month trial of a two-way cycle path along the Strand Road in Sandymount, Dublin.
3. #RITES: The Bishop of Elphin has told parish priests in his diocese that communions and confirmations will go ahead in the coming weeks despite Covid-19 restrictions.
4. #INDOOR DINING: Ministers Leo Varadkar and Catherine Martin urged pubs and restaurants to continue to adhere to the guidance for indoor hospitality ahead of the bank holiday weekend.
5. #OLYMPICS: Ireland’s Irish 4x400m mixed relay team set a new national record to qualify for the Olympic final on Saturday.
