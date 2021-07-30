#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Friday 30 July 2021
Advertisement

The 5 at 5: Friday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Céimin Burke Friday 30 Jul 2021, 4:55 PM
56 minutes ago 1,126 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5510755
Image: Shutterstock/Nehdesign
Image: Shutterstock/Nehdesign

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BELFAST: The mother of a baby boy has been remanded in custody charged with his murder.

2. #SANDYMOUNT: The High Court upheld a legal challenge stopping a six-month trial of a two-way cycle path along the Strand Road in Sandymount, Dublin.

3. #RITES: The Bishop of Elphin has told parish priests in his diocese that communions and confirmations will go ahead in the coming weeks despite Covid-19 restrictions.

4. #INDOOR DINING: Ministers Leo Varadkar and Catherine Martin urged pubs and restaurants to continue to adhere to the guidance for indoor hospitality ahead of the bank holiday weekend.

5. #OLYMPICS: Ireland’s Irish 4x400m mixed relay team set a new national record to qualify for the Olympic final on Saturday.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie