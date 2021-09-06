The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ZAPPONE: The Department of Foreign Affairs has published 111 documents pertaining to the planned appointment of Katherine Zappone as a special envoy to the UN.

2. #BRAY: The trial of a man accused of murdering an early morning gym-goer and the attempted murder of coach Pete Taylor at Bray Boxing Club has collapsed at the Central Criminal Court due to a juror becoming seriously ill.

3. #COVID: The 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 has dropped again, new figures show.

4. #FUNERAL: The funeral of Pat Hume, the widow of former SDLP leader and Nobel peace prize winner John Hume, has taken place in Derry.

5. #BREXIT: The UK is expected to announce further extensions to post-Brexit grace periods, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said.