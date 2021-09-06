#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 22°C Monday 6 September 2021
Advertisement

The 5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Hayley Halpin Monday 6 Sep 2021, 4:45 PM
39 minutes ago 623 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5541976
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ZAPPONE: The Department of Foreign Affairs has published 111 documents pertaining to the planned appointment of Katherine Zappone as a special envoy to the UN. 

2. #BRAY: The trial of a man accused of murdering an early morning gym-goer and the attempted murder of coach Pete Taylor at Bray Boxing Club has collapsed at the Central Criminal Court due to a juror becoming seriously ill.

3. #COVID: The 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 has dropped again, new figures show.

4. #FUNERAL: The funeral of Pat Hume, the widow of former SDLP leader and Nobel peace prize winner John Hume, has taken place in Derry. 

5. #BREXIT: The UK is expected to announce further extensions to post-Brexit grace periods, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie