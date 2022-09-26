The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #REVOLUTIONARY HOUSING LEAGUE Housing activists protested in Dublin 8 this morning after a Garda operation removed a number of people who had been staying in a vacant property allegedly in breach of a court order.

Several men are to appear before the High Court following the operation in Parkgate House.

Gardaí confirmed that an operation was put in place early this morning to execute a High Court order.

A Garda spokesperson said: “This operation has since concluded, and a number of males are now set to appear before the High Court later today.”

2. #COURTS A Dublin youth has been accused of risking Garda lives by speeding a car at two officers and then waiting for them to approach on foot before driving at them again.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named because he is a minor, was charged with two counts of endangerment during the incident in Tallaght in January.

He appeared before Judge Paul Kelly at the Dublin Children’s Court after Gardai received directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

3. #SPACE Amateur stargazers will be able to catch a glimpse of Jupiter at its biggest and brightest this evening as it comes within its closest point of Earth in nearly 60 years.

The largest planet in our solar system will come within 590 million kilometres of Earth during an event known as ‘opposition’.

Opposition occurs when Jupiter, Earth and the sun align in such a way that both planets are on the same side as the sun, with Earth in the middle.

4. #SHOOTING At least 13 people have died, including seven children, after a shooting at a school in the city of Izhevsk in central Russia, investigators said.

The attack was the latest in a series of school shootings that have shaken Russia in recent years and came with the country on edge over efforts to mobilise tens of thousands of men to fight in Ukraine.

“Thirteen people, including six adults and seven minors, were killed because of this crime,” Russia’s Investigative Committee said in a statement, adding that 14 children and seven adults were injured.

5.# CARRIBEAN Hurricane Ian moved near the Cayman Islands and closer to western Cuba early on Monday on a track to hit Florida as a major hurricane this week.

Ian was forecast to intensify rapidly and become a major hurricane as soon as late Monday and become a category four hurricane before striking the west central coast of Florida on Wednesday.

Authorities in Cuba suspended classes in the Pinar del Rio province and planned evacuations on Monday as Ian gained strength on approach to Grand Cayman and the Cuban provinces of Isla de Juventud, Pinar del Rio and Artemisa.