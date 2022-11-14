The 5 at 5: Monday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #RIP: Cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan has died aged 48.
2. #MURDER: A 33-year-old man has appeared at a special court in Trim today charged with the murder in Ratoath of a 30-year-old Romanian woman.
3. #CLIMATE: Minister Eamon Ryan has earmarked €18 million for specific climate funds to support countries most vulnerable to the climate crisis.
4. #UKRAINE: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called the Russian withdrawal from Kherson “the beginning of the end of the war”.
5. #G20: US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agreed in talks today that nuclear weapons should never be used, including in Ukraine, the White House said.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS