The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #RIP: Cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan has died aged 48.

Advertisement

2. #MURDER: A 33-year-old man has appeared at a special court in Trim today charged with the murder in Ratoath of a 30-year-old Romanian woman.

3. #CLIMATE: Minister Eamon Ryan has earmarked €18 million for specific climate funds to support countries most vulnerable to the climate crisis.

4. #UKRAINE: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called the Russian withdrawal from Kherson “the beginning of the end of the war”.

5. #G20: US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agreed in talks today that nuclear weapons should never be used, including in Ukraine, the White House said.