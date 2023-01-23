Advertisement

The 5 at 5
EACH WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you five things you should know before you head out the door.

1. #CAMHS: A large number of children and adolescents seeking mental health treatment don’t receive necessary follow-up care, a new report has found.

2. #MERCY HOSPITAL: Tributes have been paid to an elderly patient of Mercy University Hospital in Cork, who was killed in a violent attack yesterday morning.

3. #RIP: A motorcyclist in his 20s has died following a crash between a car and a motorcycle in Co Kerry yesterday evening.

4. #EXPOSURE: One in four people in Ireland have low-level exposure to the weed killer glyphosate, new research has suggested.

5. #REVOLUT: Money app Revolut is to start offering Irish bank account details in the coming months.

