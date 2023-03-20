EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #AMAZON The tech giant is set to cut a further 9,000 jobs from its global workforce in the coming weeks, CEO Andy Jassy told staff members in a memo today.

2. #WINDSOR FRAMEWORK The DUP is set to vote against the Windsor Framework later this week as the party says it does not deal with “fundamental problems” posed by the Northern Ireland Protocol.

3. #CLIMATE CHANGE International climate promises will likely not be sufficient to prevent temperatures from warming by more than 1.5 degrees Celsius, according to a leading climate science body.

4. #UKRAINE Ireland is to offer gardaí and forensic experts as well as €3 million worth of funding to the International Criminal Court (ICC) at a conference in London today.

5. #FOOD Complaints to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland’s (FSAI) advice line increased by close to a fifth last year, when compared to 2021.