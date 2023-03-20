Ireland to offer Garda assistance to prosecutors probing Russian war crimes in Ukraine

IRELAND IS TO offer gardaí and forensic experts as well as €3 million worth of funding to the International Criminal Court (ICC) at a conference in London today.

Minister for Justice Simon Harris is attending a special conference of international justice ministers in support of the ICC’s efforts to secure accountability for Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

A spokesperson for the Department of Justice said that support offered by Ireland includes €1 million to the Office of the Prosecutor to assist with the investigation into all situations before the Court, including the investigation in Ukraine, and €2 million to various trust funds within the ICC to support victims.

The department also said it was examining ways of providing further practical assistance with ICC investigations and Europol’s Operational Task Force, such as support from Forensic Science Ireland and An Garda Siochána.

Harris said that Ireland will continue to campaign for justice for victims of war crimes and to end “the impunity for such crimes”.

“It has been over a year since Russia shocked the world by launching its full scale invasion of Ukraine. In that year we have witnessed numerous reports of atrocities, including sexual and gender-based violence and abuses committed against children. With the passage of time, these reports have neither diminished in their frequency nor in their capacity to shock.

Ireland has been steadfast in its condemnation of Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified aggression as a grave violation of international law. We are committed to promoting accountability for violations of international law, including international crimes, arising out of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” he said.

The conference in Lancaster House, London, is intended to bring together international Justice Ministers and related institutions in support of the International Criminal Court.

Ireland was one of the 43 states to refer the situation in Ukraine to the International Criminal Court following Russia’s illegal invasion last year. This then allowed an official investigation to commence immediately.

There have been numerous reports of atrocities committed by Russian forces in Ukraine, including accounts of sexual violence against children.

The gathering comes just days after the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin over his role in the abduction of Ukrainian children.

Today’s conference will also be attended by 44 delegates, including Justice Ministers from Ukraine, Germany, France, Spain, Canada, Korea and Japan, as well as Didier Reynders, the European Commissioner for Justice.

A statement has been requested from An Garda Síochána.