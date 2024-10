EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #SINN FÉIN: Brian Stanley has said he asked his former party to refer a complaint relating to an internal inquiry involving him to gardaí last month, welcoming that Sinn Féin has now “belatedly” done so.

2. #LEBANON: The Lebanese Red Cross has said 18 people have died in a strike on north Lebanon.

3. #UNIFIL: Tánaiste Micheál Martin has accused Israel of “undermining” the United Nations and its peacekeeping force in Lebanon as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to demand that the organisation removes its troops.

4. #DUNGANNON: Three people have been arrested in Co Tyrone following the death of a child in Dungannon yesterday.

5. #NATHAN MCDONNELL: A businessman has pleaded guilty before the Special Criminal Court to drug importation and facilitating an organised crime gang in relation to the largest ever haul of crystal meth in the history of the State.