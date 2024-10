TÁNAISTE MICHEÁL MARTIN is to travel to Luxembourg today for a monthly meeting with his European counterparts.

The conflict in the Middle East and the war in Ukraine are at the top of the agenda and the foreign affairs ministers are expected to discuss the EU’s response to the fighting and reaffirm their support for ceasefires and diplomacy.

This month’s meeting comes as Israel has escalated its actions in the Middle East after its military have invaded parts southern Lebanon in its offensive against Hezbollah.

Ministers are expected to condemn attacks by the Israeli military on UN peacekeepers, where Irish soldiers are based, in the region. The group will also reaffirm its support for UN aid groups in Palestine, such as UNRWA, and demand a ceasefire in the region.

Speaking ahead of today’s meeting, Martin said: “I am deeply concerned about the increasing escalation of violence in the Middle East.

“The risk of a wider regional conflict is real. We urgently need de-escalation and an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon, a country that is already fragile and facing a growing humanitarian crisis,” he added.

Yesterday, the Tánaiste and Taoiseach Simon Harris accused the Israeli government of committing “war crimes” in northern Gaza after airstrikes and attacks on Jabalia have forcibly displaced people from their homes in the city.

It was viewed as the strongest declaration of condemnation of Israel’s actions in the Palestinian region since its offence began last year.

On Ukraine, the ministers will review sanctions on Russia and discuss windfall tax receipts which the EU has gained from the interest on assets inside the bloc that are Russian-owned.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha will join the discussion later today. Martin said the conversation will focus

Elsewhere on the agenda, EU ministers will be addressed by the UK’s foreign minister David Lammy – the first address of its kind since Brexit. The British minister will jointly evaluate a number of key foreign security and defence issues with the group.

He told reporters this morning that he was looking forward for further discussions on EU-UK relations during today’s meeting.