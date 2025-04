The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

Ireland 2

Greece 1

AS THE FINAL whistle sounded, Carla Ward clenched her fist, perhaps in relief.

Her players did too. ‘Job done,’ they will have thought.

It wasn’t as comfortable as it should have been, but early goals in each half saw Ireland make it back-to-back wins under Ward’s watch for the first time.

An Amber Barrett penalty and Anna Patten header completed the Greek double in front of 5,879 fans at Tallaght Stadium, but the endgame was a nervy one after Veatriki Sarri pulled one back for the lowly visitors.

But Ireland maintained their Nations League promotion push after last month’s Slovenian setback, and this win was significantly achieved without the suspended Katie McCabe.

