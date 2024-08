IRELAND WILL SUPPORT a recommendation from the EU’s Foreign Affairs Commissioner to impose further EU sanctions on Israel, Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said.

Speaking in Brussels today, where European foreign affairs ministers had an informal meeting, Martin said the conflict in Gaza is a “war on the population” of the region.

The Tánaiste said: “The war has levelled Gaza [and] all aspects of civilian infrastructure from schools to hospitals to waste management treatment facilities with dire consequences for the population.

“It’s a war on the population, there’s no point in trying to fudge this. It’s very, very clear. The displacement – on numerous occasions – of the two million inhabitants of Gaza really is inhumane and cannot be condoned at this stage.”

An informal meeting took place today between European foreign affairs ministers where the EU’s top foreign diplomat, and chair of the meeting, Josep Borrell, recommended to member states that the EU should consider imposing more sanctions on Israel.

The extent of these sanctions are still yet to be outlined in public and, as today’s meeting was an informal discussion, no concrete decision has been agreed or put in place by ministers.

Tánaiste and foreign affairs minister Martin said he understood that any sanctions will target illegal settlements by Israelis in the West Bank – which have previously been state-supported – and on certain ministers in the Israeli cabinet.

It is the first time that a member of the European Commission has supported the idea of further sanctions on Israel by the EU – which already has imposed some moderate penalties on the country over illegal settlements in the West Bank.

In recent days, at least 20 people have been killed in the West Bank during raids and bombing campaigns conducted by the Israeli military and security forces.

The Israeli Government has said the operations have been carried out to curb militant activity in the Jenin area, where a Palestinian refugee camp is located as a result of continued displacement of the population in the West Bank.

Meanwhile, in Gaza, UN aid operations were forced to temporarily halt this week due to continued bombardments in the south of the region and ongoing evacuations orders.

The World Food Programme also said yesterday that a “clearly marked” vehicle of theirs was fired upon by the Israeli Defence Forces this week.

Speaking before the meeting today, Borrell condemned Israel’s recent actions in the West Bank and the prevention of UN aid operations from continuing in Gaza, labelling it “completely unacceptable”.

“The United Nations – which is under extreme pressure from the Israeli Government – are being prevented from carrying out their work,” Borrell said. “I don’t have to tell you about the situation in Gaza – all day, every day, is more terrible than the previous day.”

The High Representative put pressure on the powers in the region to get a ceasefire agreed upon, adding:

“The conversation for a ceasefire has been sliding from one day to another without getting any result and in the meantime the bombing continues and the number of civilian casualties increases.”

The Tánaiste said that Ireland will also be seeking a meeting of the EU-Israeli council to “shed a light” that the human rights promises outlined between the two entities have “not been adhered to”, according to him.

“We have, within our remit, a moral obligation to raise these issues and do everything we can to end this war,” Martin said.