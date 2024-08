ISRAELI GUNFIRE HAS hit a United Nations humanitarian vehicle, according to a UN spokesperson.

The humanitarian vehicle was struck by Israeli military gunfire yesterday evening while it was part of a convoy in Gaza that had been coordinated with the Israeli Defence Forces.

Advertisement

“A clearly marked UN humanitarian vehicle, part of a convoy that had been fully coordinated with the IDF, was struck 10 times by IDF gunfire, including with bullets targeting front windows,” UN Secretary-General spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

The spokesperson added that the two occupants were unharmed.

Earlier this week, UN humanitarian operations were forced to pause in Gaza due to evacuation orders from Israel on regions where personnel had been relocated.

Additional reporting by © AFP 2024