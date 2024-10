THE COMMANDER IN charge of Irish peacekeepers in south Lebanon has said troops are in good spirits, despite “extremely challenging” conditions.

Lieutenant Colonel Tom Fox said Irish troops are “all safe and well” amid growing concerns over mounting tensions in the region.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today called on the United Nations to move peacekeepers deployed in southern Lebanon out of “harm’s way”.

Five Unifil peacekeepers have been wounded in separate attacks in recent days., but the UN has said there are currently no plans for their troops to leave.

More than 300 Irish peacekeepers are stationed at Camp Shamrock in south Lebanon and at an Irish outpost close to the Blue Line – the effective border between Israel and Lebanon.

Lt Col Fox told RTÉ’s This Week programme the “targeting and injuring of UN peacekeepers is totally unacceptable”.

Advertisement

“As a commander, I am always aware of the dangers of peacekeeping, but I have ensured that the adequate post-protection measures in order to protect my troops are in place.”

He said these measures are “constantly being reviewed to ensure the safety and welfare of my peacekeepers”.

Fox said now, more than ever, there is “a justification” for Unifil troops to keep carrying out their work.

He said peacekeepers are “the eyes and ears of the world” and are there to report the facts of “what is actually happening in south Lebanon”.

Fox added there are “contingency plans in place” if troops need to evacuate at some point.

Post 6-52

On Tuesday, the UN confirmed that Israeli troops had left their position near outpost 6-52 where some Irish troops are based.

Fox said there has been “no IDF presence or activity” near that post for the last four days.

He said troops there are “well” and “morale is high” despite the “extremely challenging” situation.

Read Next Related Reads Tánaiste says Israeli forces are committing a war crime in northern Gaza All Irish troops unharmed in Lebanon, but Taoiseach is 'extraordinarily concerned' amid unrest Irish Defence Forces chief: Israeli attack on UN peacekeeping tower in Lebanon 'not an accidental act'

“Unfortunately, we haven’t been able to resupply the post at this moment in time, but there are plans in place and preparations to conduct route clearance and resupply the post with rations and personnel at the earliest possible opportunity,” Fox added.

The Defence Forces can confirm that all our personnel deployed with UNIFIL are well and accounted for, and no Irish personnel were involved in this incident.



Our personnel continue to adhere to all necessary force protection and risk mitigation measures. https://t.co/73z6NvLA9u — Óglaigh na hÉireann (@defenceforces) October 12, 2024

Earlier today Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said there needs to be an exit plan for Unifil peacekeepers, as a precaution.

She told RTÉ’s The Week in Politics: “We can clearly see that things are escalating even further.

The violence and escalation in the region is extremely worrying.

“This is something that is kept under consideration consistently, we are getting hourly reports from the UN as to what is happening.”

McEntee added that, following Netanyahu’s statement today, the Taoiseach and Tánaiste “will be engaging with (UN secretary-general) Antonio Guterres to see what happens next”.