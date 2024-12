EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #ISRAELI EMBASSY: Ireland will not have its views silenced, Taoiseach Simon Harris has said.

Speaking to reporters today about the closure of the Israeli embassy in Dublin, Harris said it is a ploy by Israel to distract from their own actions in Palestine.

Advertisement

2. #HOLYHEAD: It is “highly unlikely” that Holyhead port will be functioning this side of Christmas, according to Taoiseach Simon Harris.

3. #TEMPLE BAR: Gardaí have arrested a second man in connection with the assault and robbery of two off-duty gardaí in Dublin city centre on Saturday, which has left one of the officers hospitalised.

4. #TRALEE LIBRARY: Three people who travelled from Cork and disrupted a drag story event for children at Tralee library in July last year have each been convicted of public order offences, while two have been handed convictions for common assault.

Judgement was handed down this morning in Tralee. The three had denied all the charges.

5. #HOUSE FIRE: Two men have died following a fire at a house in Co Tipperary earlier this morning.