TWO MEN HAVE died following a fire at a house in Co Tipperary earlier this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene in Littleton, Thurles, where a fire broke out at approximately 2:30am.

Two men, aged in their 80s and 50s, were pronounced dead at the scene. The bodies of the two men remain at the scene.

Two units of the Tipperary Fire and Rescue Service from Thurles and Templemore attended the blaze, which was subsequently extinguished.

Gardaí said in a statement that investigations are ongoing, as the scene is currently being preserved for technical examination.

In a statement, Tipperary Fire and Rescue Service expressed “deep condolences” to the families of those that lost their lives in the incident, which they described as “very tragic”.