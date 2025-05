The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

Munster 38

Ulster 20

HOW FITTING IT was that Peter O’Mahony landed the killer blow. This was one of the most popular tries ever at Thomond Park.

In what was almost certainly the great Munster man’s final appearance here, he took great delight in rising to meet Jack Crowley’s cross-field kick on the bounce, then slam the ball down into the Limerick turf.

With a red sun setting in the background, it was a beautiful moment for O’Mahony.

13 of his team-mates sprinted across to envelop him in celebration, but it was also a little fitting that Stephen Archer took his time to stroll across. The most-capped Munster player in history, Archer has carried a heavy load for the southern province for 302 caps. He deserved to take his time.

O’Mahony’s 59th-minute try was probably the nail in the coffin for Ulster’s season. O’Mahony and Archer were soon replaced and got a huge reception from the Munster faithful, as did Conor Murray when he came on for his farewell.

A bonus-point win for Munster gives their play-off hopes a massive boost and they will back themselves to seal the deal against Benetton in Cork in their final regular-season game next weekend. For tonight at least, Munster are up to fifth in the URC.

