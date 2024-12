EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #LIMERICK: A man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run incident in Co Limerick on Saturday, which resulted in the death of a 21 year-old pedestrian.

2. #PALESTINE: Taoiseach Simon Harris has expressed Ireland’s “unbreakable” support for the people of Palestine in a phone call with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas today.

3. #HOLYHEAD: The Irish Road Haulage Association (IRHA) has said that the ongoing closure of Holyhead Port will lead to some haulage companies going out of business unless they receive financial support from the Government or the EU.

4. #LUIGI MANGIONE: The man accused of fatally shooting the chief executive of UnitedHealthcare has pleaded not guilty to murder and terror charges in a state case that will run parallel to his federal prosecution.

5. #HIT-AND-RUN: A person of interest has come forward in relation to a hit-and-run incident that occurred in Dublin on Sunday evening.

Gardaí said the collision, which involved a pedestrian and a car on Lower Rathmines Road occurred at approximately 8.45pm yesterday.