The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BREXIT: EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and his team are travelling to Dublin today to hold talks with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

2. #STABBING: A Clare man who stabbed another man in the back during a row has been jailed for seven years.

3. #FOOD CLOSURES: Six food businesses were ordered to partially or fully close after being found in breach of food safety legislation in March.

4. #BLACKSPOTS: Three collision blackspots in Dublin are to have cameras installed to catch motorists running red lights.

5. #HOMELAND: US President Donald Trump has announced the departure of Homeland Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.