This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Monday 29 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Conor McCrave Monday 29 Jul 2019, 4:51 PM
39 minutes ago 1,237 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4744760

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #MOSQUE Gardaí in Galway have begun an investigation after a “considerable amount of criminal damage” was discovered at a Mosque this morning. 

2. #SWING-GATE Fine Gael TD Fergus O’Dowd has said that Maria Bailey should not stand for the party in the next general election.

3. #GANGLAND A three-man “hit for hire team” have received sentences totalling 36.5 years at the Special Criminal Court for planning to kill a member of the Hutch family.

4. #MISSING Gardaí in Kerry are seeking the public’s help in finding 48-year-old Denis Slattery, missing from the Clashmealcon East area of Causeway since last Tuesday.

5. #BORIS Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that his government is aiming to get a Brexit deal, and promised to “hold out the hand” and go the extra “thousand miles” to do so.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie