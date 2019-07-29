The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #MOSQUE Gardaí in Galway have begun an investigation after a “considerable amount of criminal damage” was discovered at a Mosque this morning.

2. #SWING-GATE Fine Gael TD Fergus O’Dowd has said that Maria Bailey should not stand for the party in the next general election.

3. #GANGLAND A three-man “hit for hire team” have received sentences totalling 36.5 years at the Special Criminal Court for planning to kill a member of the Hutch family.

4. #MISSING Gardaí in Kerry are seeking the public’s help in finding 48-year-old Denis Slattery, missing from the Clashmealcon East area of Causeway since last Tuesday.

5. #BORIS Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that his government is aiming to get a Brexit deal, and promised to “hold out the hand” and go the extra “thousand miles” to do so.