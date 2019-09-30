The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #FAI: The termination package made to John Delaney must be fully disclosed by the FAI, chairman of the Oireachtas Sports Committee told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

2. #RISE: TD Paul Murphy today launched a new political group, RISE, after announcing his departure from the Socialist Party last week.

3. #TIDY TOWNS: Glaslough in Co Monaghan has been named Ireland’s Tidiest Town for 2019.

4. #HOMELESSNESS: Latest figures have shown that there are more than 10,000 people homeless in Ireland for the seventh consecutive month.

5. #DOLPHIN: Fungie the dolphin has become the Guinness World Records’ longest recorded solitary dolphin.