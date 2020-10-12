#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 12 October 2020
The 5 at 5: Monday

Five stories, five minutes, five o’clock…

By Hayley Halpin Monday 12 Oct 2020, 4:45 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Margarita Zhuravleva
Image: Shutterstock/Margarita Zhuravleva

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BAILEY: A third attempt to extradite Ian Bailey to France has failed after a High Court judge today refused to order his surrender.

2. #NORTH: There have been 877 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours, its Department of Health has said.

3. #PUP: The number of people in the State receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment has risen by more than 23,000.

4. #COVID: The elected leaders of the four local authorities, the HSE and An Garda Síochána have written an open letter to Dubliners urging them to take actions now to help reduce the spread of Covid-19.

5. #SUPREME COURT: The Senate Judiciary Committee hearing that could see President Donald Trump’s pick confirmed onto the Supreme Court before polling day in the US election is under way.

