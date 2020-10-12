The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BAILEY: A third attempt to extradite Ian Bailey to France has failed after a High Court judge today refused to order his surrender.

2. #NORTH: There have been 877 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours, its Department of Health has said.

3. #PUP: The number of people in the State receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment has risen by more than 23,000.

4. #COVID: The elected leaders of the four local authorities, the HSE and An Garda Síochána have written an open letter to Dubliners urging them to take actions now to help reduce the spread of Covid-19.

5. #SUPREME COURT: The Senate Judiciary Committee hearing that could see President Donald Trump’s pick confirmed onto the Supreme Court before polling day in the US election is under way.