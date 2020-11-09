The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #WATERSHED MOMENT: Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is “90% effective” in preventing the illness, the company has said.

2. #TRANSITION: President-elect Joe Biden has named an ousted Trump official in his new Covid-19 task force as he receives congratulations from most western allies.

3. #PRISON LOCKDOWN: There is a suspected outbreak of the coronavirus in Mountjoy Prison.

4. #REALISTIC: The HSE CEO has said “we have to be honest” about what Christmas will look like once Level 5 restrictions ease.

5. #FSAI: Food inspectors issue closure notices to three sushi restaurants operating from the bedroom of a Dublin house.