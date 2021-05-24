The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BELARUS: Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the Belarusian government’s defence of forcing a passenger plane to divert to Minsk so authorities could arrest a journalist is “nonsense”.

2. #JOURNALIST ARRESTED: Roman Protasevich was hauled off a Ryanair flight which was diverted to Minsk yesterday. Here’s a profile of the blogger and activist.

3. #GUILTY: Four men plead guilty in connection with shooting of gangland criminal Wayne Whelan in Dublin.

4. #LIVING CONDITIONS: Traveller rights groups welcomed a new long-term report which has recommended improvements to living conditions at a Cork halting site which activists say has the potential to change conditions at sites across the country.

5. #HACKING: The HSE said it is working closely with social media companies as part of efforts to prevent private medical data from Irish patients being shared online.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.