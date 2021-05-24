#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Monday 24 May 2021
Advertisement

The 5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 24 May 2021, 4:57 PM
16 minutes ago 548 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5446743
Image: Shutterstock/Perpis
Image: Shutterstock/Perpis

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BELARUS: Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the Belarusian government’s defence of forcing a passenger plane to divert to Minsk so authorities could arrest a journalist is “nonsense”.

2. #JOURNALIST ARRESTED: Roman Protasevich was hauled off a Ryanair flight which was diverted to Minsk yesterday. Here’s a profile of the blogger and activist.

3. #GUILTY: Four men plead guilty in connection with shooting of gangland criminal Wayne Whelan in Dublin.

4. #LIVING CONDITIONS: Traveller rights groups welcomed a new long-term report which has recommended improvements to living conditions at a Cork halting site which activists say has the potential to change conditions at sites across the country.

5. #HACKING: The HSE said it is working closely with social media companies as part of efforts to prevent private medical data from Irish patients being shared online.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie