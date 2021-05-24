#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 24 May 2021
HSE on alert after previous threat from cyber criminals to publish hacked data today

It’s already been confirmed that patient data from the hack has appeared on the dark web

By Rónán Duffy Monday 24 May 2021, 9:21 AM
THE HSE HAS said it is working closely with social media companies as part of efforts to prevent private medical data from Irish patients being shared online. 

Hackers who targeted the HSE with a large-scale ransomware attack have reportedly threatened to release information today. 

It’s already been confirmed that patient data from the hack has appeared on the dark web and the HSE is warning people to be wary of potential scams.  

Last week, the HSE obtained a high court injunction which means it is a criminal offence to share or redistribute HSE patient data. 

Speaking on yesterday’s This Week programme on RTÉ Radio One, HSE CEO Paul Reid said he is aware the injunction may not impact the actions of criminals but that it is important nonetheless. 

He added that the HSE is also working with social media companies to reduce the risk to patient data. 

“We’re well aware that the court order may not have an impact in terms of criminals involved here, but we are working very closely with the social media platforms. They’ve been very collaborative, separate to the court order process. They are working strongly with us to scan, and we also have a company ourselves deployed, to scan to assess what has been applied,” he said. 

Reid also said that the HSE has made some “good progress” in getting some imaging systems such as scans back online, adding that the decryption tool provided has helped the process. 

The CEO also reaffirmed the importance of garda involvement in the investigation, urging anyone who fears they may have been impacted to call the dedicated helpline: 1-800-666-111

