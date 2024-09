EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #TRUMP ATTACK: The suspect in an apparent second assassination attempt on Donald Trump has appeared in court to face two gun charges.

Advertisement

2. #BUDGET PROMISES: The average worker will benefit by €1,000 in this year’s budget, according to Finance Minister Jack Chambers.

3. #HUW EDWARDS: The former BBC presenter has been spared jail after admitting accessing indecent images of children as young as seven.

4. #BELFAST: Shipbuilder Harland and Wolff has announced the business is set to move into administration – while redundancies are expected, it said that staff employed at its four shipyards will still have a job.

5. #DUNDALK FC: The League of Ireland club is set for a stay of execution with today’s 5pm deadline for investment to keep the club afloat due to be extended.