The 5 at 5: Thursday

1. #VACCINE: The EU medicine’s regulator has granted authorisation for the use of the Johnson & Johnson one-dose Covid-19 vaccine in people aged 18 and over.

2. #LIFE: A 35-year-old man who decapitated his mother in her Louth home has been jailed for life after he pleaded guilty to murder this morning.

3. #LEAVE: Justice Minister Helen McEntee will take six months of paid maternity leave from 30 April.

4. #NOT A RACIST: Prince William has defended the monarchy against accusations of racism made Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, saying they are “very much not a racist family”.

5. #WORRY: Almost three-quarters of consumers say they will not feel comfortable shopping on their local high street until the Covid-19 crisis is better controlled, according to new research.