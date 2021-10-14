#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 14 October 2021
The 5 at 5: Thursday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 14 Oct 2021, 4:52 PM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #TICK TOCK: Micheál Martin says no decision has been made yet on the further easing of restrictions next week.

2. #TRANSPORT SAFETY: After an incident where a group of young male passengers reportedly chanted “let’s rape her” in relation to a woman who had disembarked from the Dart, we asked people to share their experiences of safety on public transport.

3. #KONGSBERG: Norway police said that a bow-and-arrow attack that killed five people yesterday seemed to be an “act of terror.”

4. #VACCINES: Health officials are engaging in a twin-track drive to increase Covid-19 vaccination and to urge people not to leave their home if they have symptoms. 

5. #TURBULENCE: A mediator has been appointed to oversee critical talks between air traffic controllers and Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) management. 

