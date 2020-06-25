This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 22 °C Thursday 25 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 5 at 5: Thursday

Five stories, five minutes, five o’clock…

By Adam Daly Thursday 25 Jun 2020, 4:51 PM
1 hour ago 2,263 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5133188

shutterstock_42258334 Source: Shutterstock/Elena Schweitzer

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1.  #MASK ON: Cabinet ministers are meeting today to consider a proposal to make face coverings mandatory for travel on public transport.

2. #NOAH DONOHOE: The PSNI has said the search continues for missing 14-year-old Noah Donohoe after a number of items of his clothing were recovered. 

3. #HOMELESSNESS: The Department of Housing has said there were 459 fewer people in emergency accommodation in May this year compared to the previous month.

4. #EUROGROUP: Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has put his name forward to become next president of the Eurogroup.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

5. #MAJOR INCIDENT: A UK police force and south coast council have pleaded with people to stay away after services were “stretched to the absolute hilt” when thousands of sunseekers flocked to beaches amid the heatwave.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie