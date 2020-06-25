The 5 at 5: Thursday

Source: Shutterstock/Elena Schweitzer

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #MASK ON: Cabinet ministers are meeting today to consider a proposal to make face coverings mandatory for travel on public transport.

2. #NOAH DONOHOE: The PSNI has said the search continues for missing 14-year-old Noah Donohoe after a number of items of his clothing were recovered.

3. #HOMELESSNESS: The Department of Housing has said there were 459 fewer people in emergency accommodation in May this year compared to the previous month.

4. #EUROGROUP: Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has put his name forward to become next president of the Eurogroup.

5. #MAJOR INCIDENT: A UK police force and south coast council have pleaded with people to stay away after services were “stretched to the absolute hilt” when thousands of sunseekers flocked to beaches amid the heatwave.