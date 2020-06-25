This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 23 °C Thursday 25 June, 2020
Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe puts name forward for top EU job

Donohoe said it would be a “tremendous honour” to lead the Eurogroup through the challenges ahead.

By Press Association Thursday 25 Jun 2020, 5:02 PM
22 minutes ago 3,338 Views 15 Comments
Image: Niall Carson/PA
Image: Niall Carson/PA

FINANCE MINISTER PASCHAL Donohoe has put his name forward to become next president of the Eurogroup.

Donohoe became Finance Minister in June 2017 and his name has been circulating as one of the forerunners for the role.

It comes as a new Government is set to be formed this weekend if the memberships of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party vote to approve the draft programme for the Government deal on Friday.

This would see Donohoe retain his job as Finance Minister in the next Government.

Donohoe tweeted: “Just submitted my nomination paper for President of the #Eurogroup . As one of the longest serving EU Finance Mins and members of the Eurogroup, it would be a tremendous honour to lead the group through the challenges and opportunities that present in yrs ahead.”

The Eurogroup is the body through which finance ministers of the 19 euro area member states take decisions on policy issues relating to management of the economy.

Announcing his submission, Donohoe said a strong European economy, with the euro at its heart, “is essential for recovery, growth and job-creation in Ireland and across the EU.”

“Ireland has long been a bridge builder,” he added. “If elected, I will work to chart a common way forward on building the European recovery, strengthening the eurozone economy, and promoting sustainable and inclusive growth for member states and their citizens.”

The vote will take place at a meeting of the Eurogroup on 9 July during which a new president will be elected by a simple majority for a two-and-a-half year term.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar tweeted his support calling Donohoe the right person for the job.  

“Would be really good for Ireland to have Irish person. He’s fantastic minister w. proven track record in managing public finances & committed European. He’s right person for the job and pleased to support him,” Varadkar tweeted. 

