This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 23 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 5 at 5: Thursday

The Covid-19 infection rate, a second wave, and traffic levels… check in on five of the biggest stories of the day.

By Conor McCrave Thursday 23 Apr 2020, 4:51 PM
1 hour ago 3,465 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5082478
Image: Shutterstock/fieldwork
Image: Shutterstock/fieldwork

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #NPHET Taoiseach Leo Varadkar faced questions from opposition leaders today on the lack of transparency around decision-making during the Covid-19 crisis. 

2. #TRAFFIC The Government has said there has been no significant rise in the number of cars on Irish roads, despite “anecdotal” claims of increases in traffic volumes.

3. #ISRAEL Tánaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has criticised a government formation deal in Israel which includes plans to annex territory in the occupied West Bank.

4. #WHO The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that countries should be worried about “second waves” of Covid-19 and warned that they should operate on the basis that the virus will be “with us for a while”.

5. #INFECTION The number of people that a person with Covid-19 is infecting in Ireland has reduced further, the Dáil heard today. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie