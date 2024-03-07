Advertisement
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #BACK IN THE ÁRAS President Michael D Higgins has returned to Áras an Uachtaráin after spending a week in hospital. 

2. #GONE TO THE DOGS Only one fine for dog fouling has been paid in Dublin city in the past four years – and it was cancelled on appeal.

3. #GRACE CASE Ministers have told the Grace case commission of inquiry they are “not happy” that it has sought another extension for its final report

4. #GAZA With famine looming in Gaza, Israel has rebuked South Africa for its urgent petition to the International Court of Justice yesterday that called on the court to issue extra emergency orders to Israel as part of the genocide case against it. 

5. #SLOW GOING Dublin Airport has been hit with a €10.1 million fine for failing to meet targets around cleanliness and security queue times.

David MacRedmond
