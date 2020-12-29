The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #VACCINE: A 79-year-old woman from Dublin has become the first person in the Republic of Ireland to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.
2. #CABINET: An unscheduled Cabinet meeting will take place tomorrow to discuss the “rapid” and “exponential” growth in Covid-19 infections in Ireland and the UK.
3. #THE NORTH: A further 14 deaths related to Covid-19 have been confirmed in Northern Ireland.
4. #WEATHER: A Status Yellow snow/ice warning has been issued for several counties from midnight until tomorrow afternoon.
5. #ARCHBISHOP: Pope Francis has appointed a new Archbishop of Dublin as Diarmuid Martin begins his retirement from the role.
