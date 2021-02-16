The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #MOTHER AND BABY: A county home survivor has been told to contact police in England about the destruction of the audio recording of the testimony she gave to the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes.

2. #SCHOOLS: Education Minister Norma Foley has indicated to Cabinet that schools across the country could return on a phased basis next month.

3. #VACCINE: The European Medicines Agency has announced that pharmaceutical firm Janssen has applied for conditional authorisation for its Covid-19 vaccine.

4. #HOTELS: The Cabinet will hold an incorporeal meeting later today to sign off on primary legislation which will introduce mandatory quarantining at hotels in Ireland.

5. #DUBAI: Former President of Ireland Mary Robinson has said she was “horribly tricked” over a photo taken of her with the daughter of Dubai’s ruler – who has said she is being held hostage by her father.