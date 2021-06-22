The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #FIRHOUSE: A man appeared before Tallaght District Court today charged with the murder of his father over the weekend.

2. #ON COURSE: There are no plans to delay the 5 July easing of restrictions, which will include indoor dining, according to Cabinet sources.

3. #TEST: An online booking system for Covid-19 test referral is now open for people in all counties.

4. #THE NORTH: Jeffrey Donaldson is to become the new leader of the DUP after he was the only candidate to be nominated ahead of today’s noon deadline.

5. #HAVING NUN OF IT: A Reverend Mother who was convicted of setting up an illegal hermitage in West Cork has been fined €500.