1.#GAZA Overnight strikes by Israel in Gaza have killed at least 413 people

2.#NEGOTIATIONS Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin are set to speak by phone today in a potentially crucial step toward halting the war in Ukraine, over three years into Moscow’s invasion

3.#TESLA Around 20 cars at a Tesla dealership in Belfast were damaged over the weekend

4.#KERRY An Bord Pleanála has approved planning permission for a gas power plant in Co Kerry

5.#IRISH AIRSPACE The State has failed in its Court of Appeal efforts to block a Senator’s case to compel the Government to confirm it has a secret deal with the British to police Irish airspace